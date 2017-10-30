Elderly woman knocked over during Hilltop neighborhood robbery

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus police say an 80-year-old woman was knocked over by a bike-riding robber Sunday morning.

According to Columbus police, the victim was walking to her car around 9:29am Sunday while on her way to church.

Police say a man rode by on a bicycle and grabbed her purse.

The purse was wrapped around the victim’s elbow. The force of the suspect grabbing the purse knocked her to the ground.

According to a police report, a witness came to her aid after she screamed for help. She was taken to Doctor’s Hospital to be treated for a sore elbow and arm.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s