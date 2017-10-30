Elderly woman knocked over during Hilltop neighborhood robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus police say an 80-year-old woman was knocked over by a bike-riding robber Sunday morning.

According to Columbus police, the victim was walking to her car around 9:29am Sunday while on her way to church.

Police say a man rode by on a bicycle and grabbed her purse.

The purse was wrapped around the victim’s elbow. The force of the suspect grabbing the purse knocked her to the ground.

According to a police report, a witness came to her aid after she screamed for help. She was taken to Doctor’s Hospital to be treated for a sore elbow and arm.