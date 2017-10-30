Fans rally to save the Crew as team prepares for next playoff game

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — You’ve seen the signs and banners around town saying “Save The Crew!” For fans around our area, they’ve been trying to send a message to the team owner to keep the crew here in Columbus.

You can expect to see a whole lot of black and gold at the Mapfre Stadium as the Crew gets ready for that first home playoff game. Fans are excited and want to show their love for the team here on Tuesday.

David Foust is a member of the Save the Crew group tells me he hopes tomorrow’s game will be jam-packed.

“A lot of the fans are pretty fired up about it and pretty excited and you know we’re hoping to fill the stadium so that we can show everybody that we mean business and we’re here to support our team. Our goal is to sell it out obviously weather is always a problem in Columbus but hopefully, we can all those tickets sold and get the place packed that’s our goal,” said Foust.

“I was at the first game for sure, down at Ohio Stadium it was wild Doctor Khumalo I believe was like the big star at the time,” says Jason Green, a fan who’s been there since day one.

Jason has 5 season tickets and he’s been a season ticket holder for 16 years.

“We were ecstatic to get a team here in Columbus when major league soccer was rolling out. Love the team, became attached to them started following them and you know just become attached to the players,” said Green.

He says he takes his daughters to every game.

“They love it, they love it one goes for the brats and the other one goes for the soccer so it’s pretty fun. I’ve raised my kids at the crew stadium you could see in the photos you see them wind through time,” said Green. “Sophie, she’s 11 and Harper, she’s 7 and like I said going ever since they’ve been alive. It is important to me it’s a special thing for me it’s something I’ve grown to cherish something that I go to look forward to. My girls and I we get in the car and head to the stadium we love it it’s a lot of fun.”

Green is staying positive and hoping the team stays in Columbus.

“The passion of the fans for the crew it’s pretty palpable it’s what they love for it’s what we live for I know I’ve done everything from being a fantasy player like being a crew player for a day it’s what we live for I mean I wake up I check the scores, I check the standings I know I’m not the only one everybody’s got you know wardrobes full of black and gold gear so it’s a pretty meaningful thing here in Columbus,” said Green. “Come out and support soccer and support the team support the crew and things will work it out things will work out. We’re pretty fired up as a fan base and I hope the team is as fired up as we are because it’s on tomorrow!”

Regarding how many tickets have been sold for Tuesday’s game or a comment on how many are available a member of the Columbus Crew office tells NBC 4’s Elyse Chengery quote “Our club policy is to not disclose attendance prior to the match. Tickets remain on-sale by visiting columbuscrewsc.com.

Tuesday’s game starts at 8pm.-