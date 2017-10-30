Man in stable condition after being shot in back in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a shooting Sunday evening in north Columbus.

Police and medics were called to the 2000 block of Albert Avenue around 8:30 pm on the report of a shooting.

On scene, they located Abdi A. Ahmed suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.

Police say Ahmed told them he had been at the Mobile Gas Station at 2727 Cleveland Avenue when he was shot while getting back into his vehicle to leave.

He then drove himself home to call for help.

According to police, Ahmed was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.