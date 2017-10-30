Meth seized during Hocking County traffic stop

By Published:

HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) – Deputies arrested four people after finding methamphetamine during a traffic stop Friday.

It happened along State Route 93 near the Hocking and Perry County line.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy observed a traffic violation and stopped the vehicle. A drug-sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle.

A subsequent search revealed 32 grams of meth, digital scales, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Craig R. France, 42 of Logan, was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, a Felony of the 2nd Degree.

Kyle L. Jackson, 31 of Logan, was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, a Felony of the 2nd Degree.

Carol J. Francis, 30 of Logan, was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, a Felony of the 2nd Degree.

Marie B. Francis, 45 of New Straitsville, was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, a Felony of the 2nd Degree.

They all were transported to jail to await their arraignment in Hocking County Municipal Court.

Additional charges are expected.

