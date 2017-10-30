Ohio troopers find $138k in marijuana during traffic stop

ERIE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says its troopers found 58 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Erie County.

According to the patrol, a 2013 Cadillac with California registration was pulled over for following too closely late Friday morning on Interstate 80.

A US Border Patrol drug-sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed the marijuana.

Troopers arrested 26-year-old James P. Turner and 24-year-old Pedro J. Nunez, both of Bakersfield, California. Both are charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana.

