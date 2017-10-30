PHOTOS: Panarin, Bjorkstrand lift Blue Jackets over Bruins 4-3 in shootout

COLUMBUS (AP) — Artemi Panarin and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored in the shootout, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Monday night after squandering a two-goal lead in the third period.

Columbus has won eight of its first 12 games, a franchise record for October.

Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky had an assist — the eighth of his career and first this season. Bobrovsky made 27 saves for his sixth win.

Tuukka Rask stopped 29 shots for the Bruins, who lost their second in a row and dropped to 4-4-2.

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Oliver Bjorkstrand #28 of the Columbus Blue Jackets reacts after the Columbus Blue Jackets score on goaltender Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins during the first period of a game on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Goaltender Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins defends the net as Seth Jones #3 of the Columbus Blue Jackets attempts a wrap-around shot during the first period of a game on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Artemi Panarin #9 of the Columbus Blue Jackets attempts to skate the puck away from Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins during the first period of a game on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Zdeno Chara #33 of the Boston Bruins and Brandon Dubinsky #17 of the Columbus Blue Jackets battle for a loose puck during the first period of a game on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: David Savard #58 of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrates his first period goal with his teammates during a game against the Boston Bruins on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Tyler Motte #64 of the Columbus Blue Jackets turns the puck away from Torey Krug #47 and Jake DeBrusk #74 of the Boston Bruins during the first period of a game on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Artemi Panarin #9 of the Columbus Blue Jackets is checked by Tim Schaller #59 of the Boston Bruins during the first period of a game on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Columbus Blue Jackets defends the net as Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins attempts to redirect a shot during the first period of a game on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Artemi Panarin #9 of the Columbus Blue Jackets attempts to keep the puck from Kevan Miller #86 of the Boston Bruins during the first period of a game on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Kevan Miller #86 of the Boston Bruins and Nick Foligno #71 of the Columbus Blue Jackets fall to the ice while battling for a loose puck during the first period of a game on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Tyler Motte #64 of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Zdeno Chara #33 of the Boston Bruins battle for a loose puck during the first period of a game on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Alexander Wennberg #10 of the Columbus Blue Jackets skates during the first period of a game against the Boston Bruins on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Boone Jenner #38 of the Columbus Blue Jackets scores on goaltender Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins during the first period of a game on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Boone Jenner #38 of the Columbus Blue Jackets reacts after scoring on goaltender Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins during the first period of a game on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: The Columbus Blue Jackets celebrate a first period goal during a game against the Boston Bruins on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Nick Foligno #71 of the Columbus Blue Jackets shields the puck from Sean Kuraly #52 of the Boston Bruins during the first period of a game on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Nick Foligno #71 of the Columbus Blue Jackets turns the puck away from Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins during the first period of a game on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Josh Anderson #77 of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Zdeno Chara #33 of the Boston Bruins fight during the second period of a game on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Zdeno Chara #33 of the Boston Bruins fights Josh Anderson #77 of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period of a game on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Linesmen Bevan Mills #53 untangles Jack Johnson #7 of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period of a game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Boston Bruins on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Columbus Blue Jackets makes a glove save during the second period of a game against the Boston Bruins on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Tyler Motte #64 of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrates his second period goal with teammates Markus Hannikainen #37 and Markus Nutivaara #65 of the Columbus Blue Jackets during a game against the Boston Bruins on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Tyler Motte #64 of the Columbus Blue Jackets high-fives his teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of a game against the Boston Bruins on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Goaltender Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins defends the net as players from both teams battle for a loose puck during the second period of a game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Boston Bruins on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Zach Werenski #8 of the Columbus Blue Jackets blocks an attempted shot by David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins during the second period of a game on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Goaltender Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins and Nick Foligno #71 of the Columbus Blue Jackets follow the puck as Jake DeBrusk #74 of the Boston Bruins kneels in attempt to block the shot during the second period of a game on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Columbus Blue Jackets reaches to make a glove save during the second period of a game against the Boston Bruins on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Nick Foligno #71 of the Columbus Blue Jackets attempts to block a shot during the third period of a game against the Boston Bruins on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Columbus Blue Jackets follows the puck through traffic during the third period of a game against the Boston Bruins on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Tyler Motte #64 of the Columbus Blue Jackets collides with Brandon Carlo #25 of the Boston Bruins during the third period of a game on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Matt Calvert #11 of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins battle for the puck against the boards during the third period of a game on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Columbus Blue Jackets fails to stop a shot during the third period of a game against the Boston Bruins on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: The Boston Bruins celebrate a third period goal during a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Columbus Blue Jackets defends the net as Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins skates with the puck during the third period of a game on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins scores his 200th career NHL goal on goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period of a game on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Artemi Panarin #9 of the Columbus Blue Jackets collides with Brandon Carlo #25 of the Boston Bruins during the third period of a game on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Jake DeBrusk #74 of the Boston Bruins, Josh Anderson #77 of the Columbus Blue Jackets and David Backes #42 of the Boston Bruins skate after a loose puck during the third period of a game on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Kevan Miller #86 of the Boston Bruins and Oliver Bjorkstrand #28 of the Columbus Blue Jackets fight during the third period of a game on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Miller was given a minor penalty for instigating, a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct penalty. Bjorkstrand was given a boarding major. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Goaltender Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins defends the net as Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins knocks Boone Jenner #38 of the Columbus Blue Jackets off the puck during the third period of a game on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Columbus Blue Jackets follows a shot taken by Kenny Agostino #18 of the Boston Bruins during the third period of a game on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins attempts to skate the puck around Nick Foligno #71 of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period of a game on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Artemi Panarin #9 of the Columbus Blue Jackets reacts after scoring on goaltender Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins during a shootout on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Columbus Blue Jackets defends the net as Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins skates with the puck during a shootout on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 30: Oliver Bjorkstrand #28 of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrates with Matt Calvert #11 of the Columbus Blue Jackets after scoring the game-winning goal during a shootout in a game against the Boston Bruins on October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Blue Jackets had been plagued by slow starts but got on the board just 1:59 into the game when David Savard threw the puck toward the net and it wiggled past Rask off a deflection. Alexander Wennberg and Matt Calvert assisted on Savard’s second goal of the season.

After a pair of unsuccessful power plays, Columbus found the back of the net again with less than three minutes left in the first period. Boone Jenner, playing in just his fifth game after returning from injury, scratched and clawed at Markus Nutivaara’s rebound until he put it past Rask at 17:08. Josh Anderson was also credited with an assist on Jenner’s first goal of the season.

The Blue Jackets’ third goal of the night came at 8:27 of the second period when Nutivaara took a handoff from Bobrovsky and sent it nearly the length of the ice to a driving Tyler Motte, who put the puck in the net.

The goal was Motte’s first with the Blue Jackets and came just hours after he was called up from the minors to take the place of injured Cam Atkinson.

Patrice Bergeron got the Bruins on the board with his second goal of the season, a power-play score at 15:37 of the second with a shot from the point off around-the-horn passes from Danton Heinen and David Pastrnak.

It was the first power-play goal given up by Columbus at home this season, and the first the Bruins scored against the Blue Jackets with a man advantage since Nov. 30, 2013.

With both teams skating 4-on-4 in the third period thanks to penalties on Calvert and Brad Marchand, Torey Krug caught Bobrovsky moving side to side and made it 3-2 at 10:26. Assists went to Kevan Miller and Pastrnak.

Marchand came out of the box and tied the game 40 seconds later, scoring the Bruins’ second power-play goal of the night with assists by Bergeron and Pastrnak. It was Marchand’s eighth goal of the season and the 200th of his career.

Although Columbus dominated much of the game, its power play continued to flounder as the team failed to score all four times it had a man advantage.

NOTES: The game was a homecoming for Sean Kuraly, a Dublin, Ohio, native, whose younger brother, Nick, is senior captain of the Bishop Watterson High School hockey team in Columbus. … Boston backup goalie Anton Khudobin was hurt during Sunday’s optional practice and did not travel to Columbus. … It was Panarin’s 26th birthday.