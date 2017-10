COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are currently looking for a missing 12-year-old from the east side of Columbus.

Emma-Leah Johnson was last seen by her mother Friday morning around 7:00 am, before she left for school.

Johnson is described as black, 5’9″, and 110 pounds. She has back hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white jacket and pants.

If you have any information about her location, please contact the Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.