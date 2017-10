SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KTVX) – Salt Lake City police dispatch confirm officers are responding to report of shots fired on the University of Utah campus Monday night.

University of Utah confirms reports of shots fired in Red Butte Canyon area.

The university community is being instructed to shelter in place.

CAMPUS ALERT: Shots fired, Red Butte Canyon. Shelter in place. MORE INFORMATION TO COME. — University of Utah (@UUtah) October 31, 2017

