Reports: University of Texas agrees to host 2019 Crew SC games if team moves to Austin

SAN ANTONIO, TX (WCMH) — A letter from a judge in San Antonio says the University of Texas has agreed to host Crew SC games if the team relocates from Columbus to Austin.

In a letter obtained by NBC4 reporter Dan Pearlman, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolfe states to Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber, that there are reports that Crew SC owner Anthony Precourt and the University of Texas have already reached in an agreement for the club to use the UT facilities in 2019, if the team moves to Austin.

Wolfe wrote the letter to Garber to clarify the city of San Antonio’s standing as a potential site for an MLS team.

Wolfe says that San Antonio purchased Toyota Field at the encouragement of MLS President Mark Abbott, in order to clear the path for an expansion team to come to the city. Wolfe also states that the city was told there would only be one MLS team expanded into Texas.

“It has been widely reported that Mr. Precourt, whom you appointed to the Major League Soccer expansion selection committee, obtained a legal right to relocate the Columbus Crew to Austin when he purchased the franchise in 2013. If these reports are accurate, this presents a clear conflict of interest. Had Bexar County officials been aware of such a right, we would not have invested in Toyota Field,” Wolfe states in the letter.

Wolfe then explains that he is still committed to bring an MLS team to San Antonio, however, the latest information has him questioning the process.

“I would appreciate a prompt response to these concerns. In the meantime, I have asked the Bexar County Criminal District Attorney to thoroughly investigate the mailer and report his findings to the Bexar County Commissioners Court,” Wolfe finishes the letter.

Precourt announced October 17, that the Crew SC would possibly relocate to Austin after attendance concerns in Columbus.