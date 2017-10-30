Teal pumpkins mark homes with allergy-friendly Halloween alternatives

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – If you’re out trick or treating tomorrow for Halloween you might notice teal pumpkins on the outside of houses. These households are apart of the teal pumpkin project helping to provide safe allergy-friendly alternatives to trick-or-treaters with food allergies.

The Bosak family is ready for Halloween with their decorations outside of their home and a special pumpkin painted teal. But Halloween hasn’t always been easy.

“It was very choreographed to be able to have her feel included,” said Jessica Bosak.

Bosak’s seven-year-old daughter Sophie has severe food allergies to nuts, eggs and dairy. Trick-or-treating used to be a juggling act.

“My husband would run ahead and try to beat her to the door and give them something and ask that they would just give that to her,” said Bosak.

A couple of years ago, Bosak heard of the teal pumpkin project. Ran by the Food Allergy Research and Education, a teal pumpkin placed outside a home lets trick-or-treaters know which houses they can safely visit. Glow sticks, whistles and bubbles are safe alternatives to hand out.

Experts say 1-in-14 children in the United States have a food allergy.

Dr. Grace Ryu with Midwest Allergy in Hilliard says parents should always have a plan.

“Parents should bring with them the Benadryl, an Epi-Pen, an action plan so they know when to use what medication and also safe snack,” said Dr. Ryu.

Bosak has gotten many of her neighbors involved with providing safe Allergy-friendly goodies so Sophie and other children like her daughter can enjoy trick-or-treating.

“Just knowing that people have taken time to even consider my daughter being able to go out and have this fun night that most other kids are able to experience had been amazing.”