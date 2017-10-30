VOTE: It’s National Candy Corn Day. Do you love it or hate it?

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s a day before Halloween, and many Americans are celebrating by honoring one of the most iconic Halloween treats: Candy Corn.

Love it or hate it, candy corn is always popular during this time of the year.

First a little bit of history. George Renniger of the Wunderle Candy Company is the guy who invented candy corn back in the late 1800’s. He came up with the treat to celebrate the beauty of corn and the autumn colors.

So what’s in it? Pretty simple recipe actually. Candy Corn is made using corn syrup, sugar, water, marshmallows, fondant and palm wax.

So do you love it or hate it? Vote in our poll below and let us know!

 

