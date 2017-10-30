YSU sets world record as 972 people dress up as penguins

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN/AP) – Youngstown State’s has apparently set a world record for the number of people dressed in penguin costumes.

YSU broke the record when 972 people packed the WATTS center on campus dressed as penguins.

“Who wouldn’t want to be in the Guinness Book of World Records, saying they participated in something like this?” said Tamie Sahli of Youngstown.

Saturday’s waddle of faux birds apparently broke a mark recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records when 624 people dressed as penguins gathered at a children’s hospice in England in 2015

Donna McClay lives in Florida. She hasn’t been on YSU’s campus in 30 years. When she heard about the contest, she knew she had to be a part of it.

“We like to do silly things and I think it’s a wonderful family event,” McClay said.

Now, the university has to send in the count with pictures and videos to make it official.

One of the organizers of Saturday’s event said half of the participants were school alumni.