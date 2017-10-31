Buckeyes #6 in season’s first CFP ranking

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State is #6 in the season’s first College Football Playoff ranking.

The ranking was announced Tuesday evening. It’s the first of six such rankings released. The final ranking, to be released on December 3, will determine the four teams to play in the College Football Playoffs.

The CFP committee ranks the teams based on the members’ evaluation of the teams’ performance on the field, using conference championships won, strength of schedule, head-to-head results, and comparison of results against common opponents to decide among teams that are comparable.

After Saturday’s come from behind win against Penn State, Ohio State was ranked #3 in the Associated Press poll.

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Notre Dame

4. Clemson

5. Oklahoma

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. TCU

9. Wisconsin

10. Miami

11. Oklahoma State

12. Washington

13. Virginia Tech

14. Auburn

15. Iowa State

16. Mississippi State

17. USC

18. UCF

19. LSU

20. NC State

21. Stanford

22. Arizona

23. Memphis

24. Michigan State

25. Washington State