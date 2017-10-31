Buckeyes #6 in season’s first CFP ranking

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State is #6 in the season’s first College Football Playoff ranking.
The ranking was announced Tuesday evening. It’s the first of six such rankings released. The final ranking, to be released on December 3, will determine the four teams to play in the College Football Playoffs.
The CFP committee ranks the teams based on the members’ evaluation of the teams’ performance on the field, using conference championships won, strength of schedule, head-to-head results, and comparison of results against common opponents to decide among teams that are comparable.
After Saturday’s come from behind win against Penn State, Ohio State was ranked #3 in the Associated Press poll.
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Notre Dame
4. Clemson
5. Oklahoma
6. Ohio State
7. Penn State
8. TCU
9. Wisconsin
10. Miami
11. Oklahoma State
12. Washington
13. Virginia Tech
14. Auburn
15. Iowa State
16. Mississippi State
17. USC
18. UCF
19. LSU
20. NC State
21. Stanford
22. Arizona
23. Memphis
24. Michigan State
25. Washington State