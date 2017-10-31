Columbus man builds life-size Star Wars battlefield in front yard

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Halloween decorations that are out of this world! Bill Plessinger loves Halloween and decided to get creative in his front yard for all to enjoy.

Plessinger had the idea in July then followed with renderings in August to make sure all the proportions were correct to create a unique Star Wars themed front yard.

He starting building in September and added the final touches on Halloween day. Every year he creates something spectacular and this year was no different.Neighbors excited to see his creations and hundreds of others stopped by to take pictures.

Plessinger tells us he remembers the original trilogy back in 1977 when he was six-years-old. He says seeing his masterpiece standing tall in his front yard makes him and the community smile.

He adds he and his wife have stopped at the store three times to pick up more candy after seeing how many people have stopped by in the last few days they were nervous about running out of candy!

Bill Plessinger tells NBC 4 that his creation will be up for another week and you can see it on Beaumont Avenue.