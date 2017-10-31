Columbus man builds life-size Star Wars battlefield in front yard

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Halloween decorations that are out of this world! Bill Plessinger loves Halloween and decided to get creative in his front yard for all to enjoy.

Plessinger had the idea in July then followed with renderings in August to make sure all the proportions were correct to create a unique Star Wars themed front yard.

He starting building in September and added the final touches on Halloween day. Every year he creates something spectacular and this year was no different.Neighbors excited to see his creations and hundreds of others stopped by to take pictures.

Plessinger tells us he remembers the original trilogy back in 1977 when he was six-years-old. He says seeing his masterpiece standing tall in his front yard makes him and the community smile.

He adds he and his wife have stopped at the store three times to pick up more candy after seeing how many people have stopped by in the last few days they were nervous about running out of candy!

Bill Plessinger tells NBC 4 that his creation will be up for another week and you can see it on Beaumont Avenue.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s