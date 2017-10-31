Crew SC defeats NYC FC 4-1 in East semifinal

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew SC defeated the New York City FC Tuesday in the opening game of the Eastern Conference semifinal.

The second leg of the semifinal will be played Sunday at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Led by David Villa and emerging youngster Jack Harrison, NYCFC posted its finest season with 57 points and a second-place finish in the East. Villa finished the year with 22 goals and likely will be in the middle of the MVP discussion. But the big difference for NYCFC was its improved defense that allowed 14 fewer goals than last season.

Columbus rode the goalkeeping of Zack Steffen to oust the expansion Atlanta United on penalties in the knockout round. The stunning victory continued the Crew’s surge to close out the season. Columbus is now unbeaten in 11 straight matches dating to Aug. 5.

Columbus and NYCFC played to a 2-2 draw in the regular-season finale in New York.