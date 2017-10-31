Crew SC defeats NYC FC 4-1 in East semifinal

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this June 14, 2017, file photo, Columbus Crew fans cheer before a U.S. Open Cup soccer match against FC Cincinnati, in Cincinnati. The owner of the Crew SC says the team will move to Austin, Texas, unless a new stadium is built in Columbus. Precourt Sports Ventures, owner of the Major League Soccer club since 2013, said it "is exploring strategic options to ensure the long-term viability of the club." (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew SC defeated the New York City FC Tuesday in the opening game of the Eastern Conference semifinal.

The second leg of the semifinal will be played Sunday at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Led by David Villa and emerging youngster Jack Harrison, NYCFC posted its finest season with 57 points and a second-place finish in the East. Villa finished the year with 22 goals and likely will be in the middle of the MVP discussion. But the big difference for NYCFC was its improved defense that allowed 14 fewer goals than last season.

Columbus rode the goalkeeping of Zack Steffen to oust the expansion Atlanta United on penalties in the knockout round. The stunning victory continued the Crew’s surge to close out the season. Columbus is now unbeaten in 11 straight matches dating to Aug. 5.

Columbus and NYCFC played to a 2-2 draw in the regular-season finale in New York.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s