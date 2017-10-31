Crew SC fans use playoff game to protest potential move

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — When the Columbus Crew SC took the Mapfre Stadium field on Tuesday, they were greeted by thousands of fans who voiced their displeasure with the team’s possible move to Austin, Texas.

The Crew was playing New York City FC, in the Eastern Conference semifinal.

“There are not enough words, in all the languages that have ever been written on this earth, to describe how important this is,” explained fan, Charles Spencer.

Hours before the match, fans passed out ‘Save the Crew’ bumper stickers, and joined together in their “Save The Crew” chants.

They carried those chants into the stadium, making sure there was not a quiet moment during the match.

For many, the team is part of their family.

“We all grew up around this team,” said Katherine Standford. “I have my fiancé because of this team.”

At the end of the day, the Crew faithful are hoping team owner Anthony Precourt decides to keep the Club in Columbus.

“You’ve got to let him know, however you can, that this is awful,” said Spencer.

