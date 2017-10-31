Fall Back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Get ready for an extra hour of sleep this weekend as Daylight saving time officially comes to an end.

The clocks will roll back one hour this weekend at 2am, November 5, 2017.

The annual change comes in the middle of the night, but most people usually set their clocks back before heading to bed Saturday night.

It’s also a good time to replace batteries in warning devices such as smoke detectors.

The time change is not observed by Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

