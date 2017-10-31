Fiona’s dad, Henry the hippo, dies at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH/WLWT) — The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden announced the death of Fiona the hippo’s dad, Henry, today.

The zoo announced on its Facebook page that Henry had become weaker and weaker over that last few weeks, and continued to lose weight.

“After an exam this morning, vet staff determined that Henry’s quality of life would not improve and made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize him,” the zoo stated.

Henry, 36, became ill mid-summer and caretakers spent several weeks working to diagnose his ailment. Caretakers finally found what they believed was causing his symptoms — an infection that was affecting his white blood cell count and kidneys — and treated him with antibiotics.

Zoo officials announced yesterday they were working to keep Henry comfortable during his illness.

Henry, from Dickerson Park Zoo, and Bibi, from St. Louis Zoo, were the first residents of the Zoo’s Hippo Cove, arriving early last summer on a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP).

“He was also smitten with Bibi, the Zoo’s 18-year-old female, and followed her everywhere. The two were put together when Hippo Cove opened in July of 2016, and Fiona came along soon after,” the zoo’s website wrote in tribute to Henry.