North Carolina toddler found in maggot-filled diaper

By Published:

LEXINGTON, NC (WXII) A couple in Lexington, North Carolina has been charged with felony child abuse after maggots were found in the diaper of an 18-month-old baby.

The baby was one of seven children in the care of 25-year-old Jamie Leigh Hiatt and 26-year old Michael Patrick McKnight. They were jailed on $100,000 bond each.

According to Lexington police, officers performing a welfare check at a home last Friday discovered seven children all under the age of 6 that were malnourished and unclean.

Robin Hiatt, who said she is the paternal grandmother of at least one of the children, said she called police Friday night after she saw photos that indicated the children were severely malnourished.

Police said two 18-month-old twins and a 1-year-old were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The other children are in foster care or family custody.

Hiatt said the last time she saw the children was about a year ago, and has been trying to find them ever since.

Hunt said the officers described the living condition as “extremely poor.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s