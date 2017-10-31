Ohio State plans to tear down Adriatico’s, build optometry clinic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University is proposing a plan to tear down the buildings that house three businesses, including Adriatico’s Pizza.

Pending approval of the Board of Trustees, the university plans to build an optometry clinic and health services faculty offices in a new building located near the intersection of 11th Avenue and Neil Avenue.

Three businesses that currently occupy the space, Adriatico’s, a Huntington Bank branch and the University Flower Shop, will be forced to move.

The university says it is working with the businesses to identify possible new locations.

“We are excited for this new opportunity and a chance to finally expand our business,” said Greg Fortney, owner of Adriatico’s. “During our 30-plus years, we’ve become part of the fabric of the university community and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers for many years to come.”

The University Flower Shop has been helping turn moments into memories in the campus area since 1932,” said owner Christine Spangle. “We look forward to growing with the university and the hospital community in their newest ventures.

The university will request $600,000 toward professional services for the project at 11th and Neil. Overall, the $28 million project would include approximately 93,000 square feet and feature a clinic operated by the College of Optometry, as well as an eyewear gallery, retail space, faculty offices and support space.

Construction is anticipated for late fall 2018, pending additional Board of Trustees approval.