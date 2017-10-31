Police: Heroin Found in Child’s Trick-or-Treat Bag in West Virginia

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – An investigation is underway in Fayette County, West Virginia after heroin was found in a child’s trick-or-treat bag.

Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whisman said it allegedly happened in the Hidden Valley area. He told WVNS several hundred children trick-or-treat in this area every Halloween.

The child’s mother told 59News she was checking her 3-year-old’s candy when she found the drugs wrapped in a rubber glove.

She immediately called police, and officers with the Oak Hill Police Department came to the woman’s home.

Investigators performed a field test on the drug, and preliminary results revealed it was heroin. Police said they will send the substance to the State Police Crime Lab in Charleston for official confirmation.

Police said they don’t know where the drugs came from, but believe it was from a home in the Hidden Valley area. Officers are warning parents to be cautious and go through your children’s Halloween candy. If you find anything suspicious, call 911.