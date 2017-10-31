Pro Football Hall of Fame: Veterans get in free in November

By Published:
CANTON, OH - AUGUST 03: Fans visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame prior to the NFL season's inaugural preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2017 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

CANTON, OH (AP) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame says veterans and active military members will receive free admission to its museum in Ohio during November as part of an effort to honor the military.

The offer comes amid debate over NFL players kneeling during the national anthem to protest social injustices, particularly against African-Americans.

The hall in Canton says the offer of free admission for each veteran plus one guest is funded through support from The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, based in nearby Akron.

The hall says the free admission special is in line with its mission of promoting the game’s values.

Its Veterans Day event on Saturday includes a special exhibit to profile the military and football careers of several athletes.

