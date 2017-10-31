Reports: Tunnel collapses at North Korea nuclear test site, 200 killed

By and Published: Updated:
FILE- In this Sept. 3, 2017, image distributed on Sept. 4, 2017, by the North Korean government, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un holds a meeting of the ruling party's presidium. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

NORTH KOREA (WCMH/AP) — Several news outlets are reporting that a tunnel has collapsed at a North Korean nuclear test site, killing 200 people.

According to Yahoo UK citing Japan’s TV Asahi, another 100 people are trapped inside the collapsed area.

Any future nuclear test by North Korea risks collapsing its mountain test site and triggering a radiation leak, South Korea’s weather agency chief said Monday.

The head of the Korea Meteorological Administration, Nam Jae-Cheol, made the comments during a parliament committee meeting in response to a lawmaker’s question about whether another North Korean test could lead to such an accident.

Analysts believe North Korea will likely conduct more nuclear and missile tests to try to build a reliable arsenal of nuclear-tipped missiles capable of striking anywhere in the mainland U.S. It’s unclear when and where those tests could take place.

North Korea’s foreign minister said last month that his country could conduct a hydrogen bomb test over the Pacific Ocean.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s