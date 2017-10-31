Ten people displaced after two west side homes catch fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ten people were forced out of two homes as smoke and flames jumped from one home to the other in west Columbus.

This happened around noon Tuesday on the 500 block of Porter Street just west of downtown.

Columbus Fire Chief Kevin O’Connor said before fire trucks arrived, one person jumped from an upstairs window. He said firefighters beat down the back door to get inside after initially being told people were still inside, but said everyone out safely.

A woman living in one of the three rental units said they did not have electricity in her unit and they tried to start a fire in the fireplace.

Neighbor Tommy White was on his way home from school when he saw the smoke.

“I saw my buddy’s mom crying and banging on the neighbor’s door, telling them to get out. I kept asking was there anybody else in the house because I was going to go in and get them. But they said nobody else was in the house.” He said one neighbor handed him a dog that was in the burning home and he put it in a vehicle out front.

Chief O’Connor said investigators are still looking at the two home and there is not an estimate of the damage so far. the Red Cross of Greater Columbus is at the scene helping find shelter for the occupants.