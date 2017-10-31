Westerville family’s haunted house continues to delight trick-or-treaters after 20 years

By Published:

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) – There’s a haunted house in Westerville that’s been churning out spooky fun for the last 20 years.

The Pratt family transforms their house into a Halloween fright fest and they’re welcoming trick-or-treaters on Tuesday.

Room after room twists and turns through a maze of scary characters.

“It’s the fun of watching people enjoy it. It’s really a rush watching it,” said Larry Pratt. “Probably had about 300 people come through on our best nights.”

It’s a Halloween tradition that got its unlikely start about two decades ago.

“I hung a devil over a floor lamp and put it on our landing up our stair steps and a boy came in with his dad and saw the devil and shouted out, ‘Wow! It’s a haunted house!’ Took off through our house with his dad chasing him and I thought well this is great,” said Larry.

Since then, Larry and Debbie Pratt said their creation has grown each year.

“He sits and draws and decides designs in rooms and all the little details,” said Debbie. “It’s his hidden talent, his artistic talent that he brings out.”

The whole thing takes about a month to plan and build with lots of help from family and friends. While there’s no official count, Larry and Debbie said they’ve probably spent well into the thousands of dollars on their haunted house over the years.

“It really is well worth it,” said Larry. “Even if it’s just a couple nights a year it’s still a great return on it all.”

The Pratt’s Haunted House is free for everyone and is located inside Mariner’s Cove in Westerville. It’s open from 6-9pm on Halloween.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s