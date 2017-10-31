Westerville family’s haunted house continues to delight trick-or-treaters after 20 years

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) – There’s a haunted house in Westerville that’s been churning out spooky fun for the last 20 years.

The Pratt family transforms their house into a Halloween fright fest and they’re welcoming trick-or-treaters on Tuesday.

Room after room twists and turns through a maze of scary characters.

“It’s the fun of watching people enjoy it. It’s really a rush watching it,” said Larry Pratt. “Probably had about 300 people come through on our best nights.”

It’s a Halloween tradition that got its unlikely start about two decades ago.

“I hung a devil over a floor lamp and put it on our landing up our stair steps and a boy came in with his dad and saw the devil and shouted out, ‘Wow! It’s a haunted house!’ Took off through our house with his dad chasing him and I thought well this is great,” said Larry.

Since then, Larry and Debbie Pratt said their creation has grown each year.

“He sits and draws and decides designs in rooms and all the little details,” said Debbie. “It’s his hidden talent, his artistic talent that he brings out.”

The whole thing takes about a month to plan and build with lots of help from family and friends. While there’s no official count, Larry and Debbie said they’ve probably spent well into the thousands of dollars on their haunted house over the years.

“It really is well worth it,” said Larry. “Even if it’s just a couple nights a year it’s still a great return on it all.”

The Pratt’s Haunted House is free for everyone and is located inside Mariner’s Cove in Westerville. It’s open from 6-9pm on Halloween.