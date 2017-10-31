Will The Ohio State University be on “The Simpsons”?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A tweet from the Ohio State Alumni association hints that the university could be making an appearance on “The Simpsons” this Sunday.

We got a tip that @OhioState will make a special appearance on the new episode of @TheSimpsons this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST/PST! pic.twitter.com/JPRWaMH5pK — Ohio State Alumni (@OhioStateAlumni) October 31, 2017

“We got a tip that @OhioState will make a special appearance on the new episode of @TheSimpsons this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST/PST!,” the OSU Alumni Association wrote on Twitter.

The picture accompanying the tweet portrays Springfield Elementary principal Skinner standing outside Buckeye Grove, with Ohio Stadium looming in the background.

No other details were released by the alumni association.