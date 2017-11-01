CDC recommends new shingles vaccine, particularly for those 50+

By Published: Updated:
CNN video capture

TUCSON, AZ (WCMH) — There’s a new shingles vaccine called Shingrix, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend getting it, especially for adults 50 and older.

Anyone who has had chickenpox is at risk of a shingles outbreak. Shingles itself is not contagious, but the virus that triggers it is. Anyone who has never had contact with chickenpox can catch it, just by exposure to someone with an active shingles outbreak.

The CDC says almost one in three Americans in their lifetime will get shingles. The painful itchy, blistering rash that tends to occur on one side oft the body can last for weeks and flare up for no reason.

Here are some helpful tips to treat shingles:

  • Keep the rash open to the air and wear loose clothing.
  • Only bandage the sores if you live with or are around children or adults who have never had chickenpox.
  • To alleviate some symptoms, apply baking soda, a medicated lotion, or use cool compresses on the affected area.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s