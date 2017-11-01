Delaware Co. chiropractor testifies in his child pornography trial

DELAWARE CO., OH (WCMH)– A local doctor is on trial, accused of downloading child pornography.

It was on August 2nd of 2016 when chiropractor David Ryan’s computer, hard drive and cell phone were seized from his home and office, with what investigators said were 80 pictures and videos of child porn.

Delaware County Prosecutors had an investigator with the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (ICAC) describe each of the extremely graphic sexual photos and videos many with girls 10 years or younger, which he said were found on Ryan’s devices.

Ryan’s defense team got their chance to challenge the charges of child porn, by calling Ryan to the stand.

“Do you know how those pictures got on your computer?” Eric Coss asked Ryan.

“I have no idea,” Ryan said.

Coss asked Ryan about a neighbor in his 20s who had access to his home. “He knew my daughter and played in my home as a child,” Ryan said.

NBC4 is not naming the individual that Ryan said had all-access to his home security and computer.

Mark Sleeper, Assistant Prosecutor asked Dr. Ryan about his contention someone else downloading the porn on his computer.

“I believe the person who lives across the street did it,” Ryan said.

Sleeper grilled Ryan about each of the 80 times when child porn was downloaded to his home computer.

“I have never downloaded kiddie porn!“ Ryan responded.

“On any of those dates,” Sleeper asked?

Court records show some of the downloads were listed as in the middle of the night.

“So each of those times not you?” “That’s right,” Ryan said. “Anyone could have powered on that computer, because it was not password protected,” he said.

Sleeper also asked Ryan about using a search engine to bookmark a child porn file-sharing site on his phone, another site on how to delete files and the word pandering. He claimed others had access to his phone too.

Doctor Ryan told jurors about his medical expertise at the Arnold Classic for over twenty years.

Delaware County Judge Everett Krueger sent to jury home after Ryan’s testimony. They will be back Thursday morning to hear closing arguments, jury instructions, then they will be given the chance deliberate on a verdict.

Ryan could face as much as eight years on each count of pandering obscenity involving a minor.