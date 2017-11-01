FBI looking for second person in relation to NYC attack

NEW YORK (WCMH) – The FBI and NYPD are looking for a second person of interest in relation to Tuesday’s truck attack in New York that left eight people dead.

The FBI released a wanted poster for Mukhammadzoir Kadirov Wednesday evening. Authorities have not named him as a suspect, but they are looking for information about him and his whereabouts, NBC New York reported.

Suspected Sayfullo Saipov was charged Wednesday in a criminal complaint in the Tuesday afternoon attack that killed eight people near the World Trade Center.

The complaint says he drove the truck down the bike lane intentionally. Investigators say they recovered a cellphone that had Islamic State group propaganda.

A court proceeding is scheduled in federal court. It’s unclear whether the man will appear. He was shot by police and hospitalized.

A family friend with whom the man stayed in Ohio has told The Cincinnati Enquirer he was “really calm” and worked hard.