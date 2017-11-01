Frankenstein baby born at Florida hospital on Halloween

By Published:
Photo courtesy of Kyle and Jessica Frankenstein via WESH

WINTER PARK, FL (AP) — A Florida couple got an extra treat on Halloween — a baby Frankenstein.

Make that Oskar Gary Frankenstein, who made his entrance into the world four days late and after 14 hours of labor on Tuesday at Winter Park Memorial Hospital.

Parents Kyle and Jessica Frankenstein tell news outlets that Baby Frankenstein weighed in at 6 pounds (3 kilograms), 9 ounces (255 grams) and is 20 inches (50 centimeters) long.

The baby’s grandmother Jennifer Frankenstein tells WKMG the family is “super excited.” She said Oskar is her first grandchild and the Frankenstein family’s first baby born on Halloween, although she does have a 13-year-old daughter who shares the same birthday as “Frankenstein” author Mary Shelley

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s