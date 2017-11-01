Ginther, city leaders update public on crime-fighting efforts after city’s 111th homicide in 2017

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Community leaders and Mayor Andrew Ginther gathered Thursday to discuss fighting crime and building trust through community policing efforts.

Ginther will be joined by Chief of Police Kim Jacobs, Director of Recreation and Parks Tony Collins, Director of Public Safety Ned Pettus, Jr., and Assistant Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts.

There have been 111 homicides in the city of Columbus in 2017.

