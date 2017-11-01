Judge’s decision brings hope for transgender community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new victory for the LGBTQ community, after a federal judge stops president Donald Trump’s ban on transgender people serving in the military.

Nurse Jody Davis couldn’t be happier.

“It is just nice to have that be validated, that the judge couldn’t find any reasonable reason to let this continue, that it seems to be politically motivated- which we all think it is,” said Davis.

Davis served in the National Guard from 1986 though 1995, she’s active in the LGBTQ community and she’s also a trans woman.

“As a soldier in the military, these soldiers , these trans soldiers that are in there now trying to do their jobs, they’re trying to follow their chain of commands . They’re serving proudly. They’re well respected by their peers in the military,” said Davis.

Back in July, President Trump said he would reverse former President Barack Obama’s policy that eliminated barriers for people based on their gender identity.

“It’s frustrating but with the previous administration lifting the ban, there is hope and so I’m hoping that that continues,” said Davis.

Especially because she wants to re-enlist. Not only is she a nurse, but she’s also a social worker.

“Right now the National Guard is looking for more social workers to work in their behavioral health units. I contacted a recruiter just six months ago about rejoining to be a part of one of these behavioral health units to help some of the veterans around the state of Ohio,” said Davis.

At the time she was not allowed to re-enlist, but she’s going to give it another shot.

“I hope it continues, and it’s not an appeal because of course they can appeal the judges decision and it can get dragged on,” said Davis.