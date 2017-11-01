Max’s Mission: Rescuing Ella

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Every week we feature a dog up for adoption through a series called Max’s Mission. Max is NBC4’s Hattie Hawks’ rescue dog and his mission is to find other dogs like him a forever home.

The road to a forever home isn’t always easy. Some dogs have lived their lives on the streets, some have been neglected and others have been abused. Local rescues pay for medical care and offer a safe place to say so that dogs can acclimate to life in a home and learn how to trust people.

A specific issue with rescue dogs you might not realize, is breast cancer and other types of disease. Tonight at 6pm we introduce you to a senior dog named Ella.

“She came in as a stray so she was on the streets for who knows how long. She has had her litter of puppies. She is a strong girl. She has been dealing with a lot post-surgery just dealing with healing. She is always happy and in good spirits,” said dog foster Brittnie Baker.

We show you her strength, and how her foster family and RESCUEDOhio is helping her get through it no matter the cost. “The dogs can’t speak for themselves we have to be their advocates. If we are taking 600 dogs a year there is another 3,000 we have to say no to. We just want to make a difference,” said RESCUEDOhio Director Leslie Walker.

Tonight at 6pm, we show the difficult side of rescue and how you can help to save the lives of dogs in need.