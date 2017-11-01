NFL grants Browns WR Josh Gordon conditional reinstatement

By Published:
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 23: Josh Gordon #12 of the Cleveland Browns stands on the sideliens in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on November 23, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Suspended Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon has been conditionally reinstated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Gordon, who hasn’t played since the 2014 season, met in New York on Wednesday with Goodell. Gordon can immediately join the team for meetings, engage in conditioning work and individual workouts.

The former Pro Bowler will have to comply with requirements and can begin practicing with the team on Nov. 20.

Gordon has been in and out of rehab over the past year. Goodell said Gordon’s teammate and “all of us at the league office want him to have every opportunity to resume his career and to be successful in the NFL. Whether that happens, however, at the end of the day will depend on Josh. His commitment to sobriety and to reaching his goals in football and beyond will determine his success. It ultimately is up to Josh.”

Gordon had been suspended indefinitely since 2016 for multiple violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s