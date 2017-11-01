Ohio 12-year-old diagrams human immune system using OSU-Michigan rivalry

By Published: Updated:
CREDIT: Annie, Twitter

MEDINA, OH (WCMH) — A young Ohio State Buckeyes fan took inspiration from the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry for a school project on the immune system, to the delight of Buckeyes fans online.

Jesse, a 7th-grader at Root Middle School in Medina, drew a diagram that features Michigan’s logo as “the germ,” quarterback J.T. Barrett as a macrophage, Brutus Buckeye and head coach Urban Meyer as T and B cells, a Buckeye logo as the antibodies, and linebacker Nick Bosa as a KT cell.

Jesse’s mother Annie put her son’s idea on Twitter for Buckeye Nation to appreciate. She tells NBC4 the project was due Tuesday, so Jesse has not gotten a grade yet.

If you can’t see the Tweet embedded below, click here. 

