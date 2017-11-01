Ohio House passes bill to require photos on food stamp cards

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio House of Representatives has passed a bill to require photo identification on food stamp cards.

House Bill 50 requires SNAP EBT cards to have a color photograph of at least one member of the household to whom the card is issued. It also requires the cards to have list a website and phone number where suspected fraud can be reported.

There are some exceptions to the proposed law. The requirements will not apply to adult household members who :

  • Age 60 or older
  • Are blind
  • Have a disability
  • Are a victim of domestic violence
  • Have religious objections to being photographed

The law also exempts households with no adult members.

“The food stamp program is a lifesaver for thousands of Ohioans, and we must do all we can to ensure the integrity of the program so the truly needy get the assistance they need,” said State Auditor Dave Yost. “By requiring photos on these cards, we’ll deter the abuse of these cards by the unscrupulous – including drug dealers, and put food on the table of our financially troubled neighbors.”

The bill now goes to the Ohio Senate for further consideration.

