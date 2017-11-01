One person in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle on east side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says one person is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday.

Police say the crash happened near the intersection of Taylor Ave. and Long Street around 6:24pm.

The driver did remain on scene. The roads are closed at the intersection as police investigate.

