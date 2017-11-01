Police: Mom tied boy to minivan’s roof to hold down plastic pool

Amber Schmunk

SAUKVILLE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman is facing charges after her 9-year-old son was tied to the roof of their minivan to help hold down a plastic pool.

Prosecutors allege 28-year-old Amber Schmunk had her son hold down the molded pool they’d just purchased because it wouldn’t fit inside the van. WISN-TV reports a witness called police after seeing the incident on Sept. 9 in Saukville, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Milwaukee.

Police documents allege Schmunk told an officer she thought it was OK because her father allowed her to do similar things when she was young.

Schmunk is charged with recklessly endangering safety, which is a felony. She’s due in Ozaukee County Circuit Court on Nov. 11.

Court records don’t list an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

