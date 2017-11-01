Police: Son takes out fraudulent title loan, gets dad’s car repossessed

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus are looking for a man accused of stealing his own father’s identity.

According to Columbus police, 28-year-old Andre Ballinger II used his father’s title to take out a title loan against his dad’s car. Police said he claimed to be the owner of the car.

Ballinger’s father recently woke up to find his car was repossessed.

Police charged Ballinger with identity fraud and forgery.

Police ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ballinger call Columbus Police at 614-645-2407 or email mperry@columbuspolice.org.