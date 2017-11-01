Speedo-clad runners aim to raise awareness, money for Diabetes

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Have you ever wanted to run a 5k in the winter wearing a speedo?

While speedos are not a necessary part of the event, many runners choose to show their spirit by wearing one.

The Central Ohio Diabetes Association and Young Professionals Against Diabetes are hosting their sixth annual Santa Speedo Dash this December.

The goal of the event is to raise money and awareness for Diabetes, a disease that affected 30.3 million Americans in 2015, according to the American Diabetes Association.

Money raised during, before, and after the event will go towards youth and teen camps, adult programs, and support services for people in the Central Ohio area affected by Diabetes.

Runners are encouraged, but not required, to wear holiday-themed costumes. Some even take the name literally and run the course in festive speedos. Others have taken on the event in elf or Santa costumes.

Rewards will be given out during the event for winners such as top fundraisers, best dressed, and fastest male and female Dashers. Runners or walkers who take part in the event will get a free post-run beer as well.

The 5k/1 mile event will kick off Saturday, December 9 at 10:30 am with a pre-party at the Three-Legged Mare in the Arena District.

The race itself begins at noon.

According to their website, everyone who registers before November 10 reserves a Santa Speedo Dash official race shirt.

To learn more about the event, donate money, become a sponsor, or register for the event, click here.

National Diabetes Awareness Month kicks off November 1.