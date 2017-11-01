Strangers ticketed for having sex on Delta flight

DETROIT (WFLA) — Two strangers were ticketed after authorities say they were caught having sex on a Delta flight this weekend.

According to police, the man and woman were on a plane headed from Los Angeles to Detroit Sunday when they were caught. Officials said the pair were complete strangers before boarding.

According to WXYZ, the two people involved are a 48-year-old woman who was headed to Nashville and a 28-year-old man who was headed to Miami.

Both individuals were ticketed after the flight landed. The FBI is now investigating and said the two could face anything from a misdemeanor to a felony charge.