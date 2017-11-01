VIDEO: Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in string of Canal Winchester vehicle break-ins

CANAL WINCHESTER, OH (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a male suspect who may be connected to a string of recent vehicle break-ins.

The City of Canal Winchester released video of the suspect, a white man between 25-30 years old, driving a blue Chevy HHR.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-652-7911.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.