Boy struck by hunter’s stray bullet as newborn dies at age 3

PETALUMA, CA - APRIL 02: Boxes of ammunition sit on the shelf at Sportsmans Arms on April 2, 2013 in Petaluma, California. In the wake of the Newtown, Connecticut school massacare, California State lawmakers are introducing several bills that propose taxing and regulating sales of ammunition. Another bill is aimed to require a background check and annual permit fee to purchase any ammunition. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A 3-year-old Pennsylvania boy who was struck by a hunter’s stray bullet as a newborn and struggled with health issues afterward has died.

Shayne Iverson’s mother writes in a Facebook post that he became ill with a fever over the weekend and was diagnosed with meningitis. She says Wednesday he died at a hospital, adding “he’s at peace now.”

Shayne was just days old on Sept. 25, 2014, when a hunter’s stray bullet came through a window in the family’s farmhouse east of Pittsburgh. It struck the baby’s skull as he was being held by his father.

The boy was blinded, suffered from seizures and made repeated trips to the hospital for surgeries.

Family friend Jeremy Manners tells Pittsburgh’s Tribune-Review that Shayne survived an earlier bought with meningitis.

