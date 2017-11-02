Chrissy Teigen leaves $1,000 tip for Ohio waitress

NEWPORT, RI - JULY 22: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen look on during the Tennis Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at the International Tennis Hall of Fame on July 22, 2017 in Newport, Rhode Island. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images for the International Tennis Hall of Fame)

CENTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — A Centerville waitress says she received the biggest tip of her life last week while working at an Outback Steakhouse.

Waitress Mikayla Scott tells dayton.com she served Chrissy Teigen, her daughter Luna and several others on Friday.

“She walked in with all her glam,” Scott said. “I was so nervous I was going to do something wrong.”

Teigen is married to singer John Legend, originally from Springfield.

In the end, Scott received a tip of $1,000 on a $193.61 bill.

Scott said she shared some of the money with coworkers. The rest will be spent on her car.

PHOTOS: Chrissy Teigen

“It was an awesome experience,” Scott said

 

