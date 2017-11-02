Chrissy Teigen leaves $1,000 tip for Ohio waitress

CENTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — A Centerville waitress says she received the biggest tip of her life last week while working at an Outback Steakhouse.

Waitress Mikayla Scott tells dayton.com she served Chrissy Teigen, her daughter Luna and several others on Friday.

“She walked in with all her glam,” Scott said. “I was so nervous I was going to do something wrong.”

Teigen is married to singer John Legend, originally from Springfield.

In the end, Scott received a tip of $1,000 on a $193.61 bill.

Scott said she shared some of the money with coworkers. The rest will be spent on her car.

“It was an awesome experience,” Scott said