Columbus Little Caesars robbed at gunpoint

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus are looking for a man who robbed a pizza shop north of Ohio State’s campus Thursday morning.

It happened at the Little Caesars at 14 E. Hudson St. around 11:35am Thursday.

According to Columbus police, a man displayed a handgun and demanded money from employees. The suspect ran from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police described the suspect as a black male in his 30s, standing 6 feet tall and weighing around 180 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, dark pants and had a red bandana over his face.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4665.

