Columbus man honored for wrestling attacker away from officer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The mission of the Columbus Division of Police is to serve and protect.

Once a year, the division steps back to acknowledge its own and average citizens who go the extra step to keep Columbus and its citizens safe.

Thursday, several officers were presented awards at the James G. Jackson Columbus Police Academy.

The surprise at the ceremony was the Citizen Commendation Award. Lawrence Curfman accepted the award from the officer he assisted during an emergency.

It happened when Curfman stopped when he saw the officer being attacked.

“I parked my truck, ran back two blocks and the suspect was on top of the officer, choking her. And I pulled the suspect off, put him on the blacktop and detained him ‘til backup came,” said Curfman.

Curfman doesn’t want to be called a hero. He says he was only doing the right thing.

“The way society is today, everybody needs to step up and help,” said Curfman. “There’s not enough police officers, I did something in 15 minutes that these men and women do every day.”