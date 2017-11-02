Coshocton County boy, 14, dies after being hit from behind while riding bicycle

COSHOCTON CO., OH (WCMH) — The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.

The sheriff’s office says Robert Yoder, who lives in the Fresno area, was traveling south on Ohio 643 on Nov. 1 around 6:49am. A driver hit him from behind in the 30000 block of the road. The teen was not wearing any safety equipment, the sheriff’s office says.

Yoder was flown via helicopter to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The CCSO continues to investigate.