Coshocton County boy, 14, dies after being hit from behind while riding bicycle

By Published:

COSHOCTON CO., OH (WCMH) — The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.

The sheriff’s office says Robert Yoder, who lives in the Fresno area, was traveling south on Ohio 643 on Nov. 1 around 6:49am. A driver hit him from behind in the 30000 block of the road. The teen was not wearing any safety equipment, the sheriff’s office says.

Yoder was flown via helicopter to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The CCSO continues to investigate.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s