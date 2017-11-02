Fading leaf colors… still peak spots around

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It is November, and yes, typically we should be past peak everywhere in the state. After our cold and wet (with snow) finish to last month, the colors have changed quickly over the past week, and many trees are becoming bare.

Most of our state parks have now transitioned to “fading” conditions which is now past peak in our area. There are still almost ten state parks that you can visit for the peak colors.

Here are the conditions for our state parks for today and this weekend.

Remember, temperatures this weekend should be ideal for hiking in our wonderful state parks. Plus there should be some neat colors around everywhere, even on the ground.

This should be our last weekend with peak conditions at most if not all the state parks….

The half dozen plus parks should all experience their last weekend near peak, and then we will see fading conditions at all parks by next weekend.

That isn’t to say there will not be spots all over the state that will still have some beautiful colors after that. Last year there were still spots in the state with incredible colors as late as the 3rd week of November.

We just had bare trees next to the colorful ones 🙂

If you do get out in the mild weekend air and get some great pics, email me… dmazza@wcmh.com

If you have any questions about color changes, or any weather questions, please email me too!

-Dave