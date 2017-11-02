Heroin, meth and guns seized in Scioto County raid

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Five people are facing drug trafficking charges after a Scioto County raid led to the seizure of more than a pound of heroin.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and FBI agents executed a search warrant at a home at 2884 Careys Run Pond Creek Road in West Portsmouth.

The Sheriff’s office said officers seized more than a pound of suspected heroin, 111 grams of methamphetamine, an undetermined amount of marijuana, four handguns and $10,751 in cash. Additional evidence of drug trafficking was also discovered, according to investigators.

Police arrested the following people:

David Wilson, 39,

Rebecca Smith, 31,

D’Angelo Davon Peake, 23,

Randy J. Heard, 25,

Matthew Isaac Parker, 20,

All five were charged with two counts of trafficking in drugs and two counts of possession of drugs. Peake was also charged with tampering with evidence. Heard was also wanted on warrants from Montgomery County.

All five will be arraigned Friday in Portsmouth Municipal Court.