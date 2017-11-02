Home of Dodgers’ Puig burglarized during World Series

By Published:
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 31: Yasiel Puig #66 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after defeating the Houston Astros 3-1 in game six of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 31, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say the home of Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig was burglarized while his team was losing the World Series.

Police say officers answered a burglary alarm at the Encino, California, home Wednesday evening and found a smashed window with several items taken. There’s no word on the value of the items.

Puig was at Dodger Stadium, where the team lost Game 7 to Houston 5-1.

A neighbor, Zach Eliass, tells KABC-TV that Puig’s two German shepherds got out of an open gate. Eliass took them in until Puig returned home and calmly thanked him.

Puig bought the home about a month ago.

Earlier this year, burglars hit Puig’s Sherman Oaks, California, home and stole about $170,000 in jewelry and other items while he was at spring training in Arizona.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s